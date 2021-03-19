Truist Securities Boosts AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $50.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.73. 4,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,433. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AAR will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AAR by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

