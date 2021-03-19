TrumpCoin Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $58,436.67 and approximately $386.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 70.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00227857 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002051 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012312 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

