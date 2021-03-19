Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88.

On Friday, February 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $481,080.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total transaction of $484,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00.

TRUP stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 866,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,007.75 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

