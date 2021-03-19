Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.60% of Trustmark worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

