Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 28.14 ($0.37).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 34 ($0.44) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

LON:TLW opened at GBX 57.38 ($0.75) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market cap of £811.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.