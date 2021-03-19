Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.68. Tuniu shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 17,883 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $574.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Tuniu alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.