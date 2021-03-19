TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$2.25. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3.01.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

