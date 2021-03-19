Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $352.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,829,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

