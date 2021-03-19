Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $421.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.75 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.44.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

