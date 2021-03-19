Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells $385,000.00 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,227. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
