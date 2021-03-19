U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. 395,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,523. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

