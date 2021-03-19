U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.51. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 68,057 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $950.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,811,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 24.1% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

