Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.33 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 48.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $694,145.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 231.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00295503 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

