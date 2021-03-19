UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €50.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.31 ($70.95).

1COV opened at €58.70 ($69.06) on Friday. Covestro has a one year low of €23.80 ($28.00) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

