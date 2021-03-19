UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €40.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.41 ($36.95).

ETR G1A opened at €31.93 ($37.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.76. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

