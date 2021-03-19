UBS Group Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENEL. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.46 ($11.13).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

