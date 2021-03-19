UBS Group Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €73.00 ($85.88) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.20 ($95.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €69.81 ($82.13).

Shares of HEI opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €74.04 ($87.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.89.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

