UBS Group Reiterates GBX 192 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.84% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 134.42 ($1.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.16. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

