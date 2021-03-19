UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Partners Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Partners Group stock traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,255.92. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $563.00 and a 12-month high of $1,304.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,094.98.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

