uCloudlink Group (UCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

