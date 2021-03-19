UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI opened at $71.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.