UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of UGI worth $55,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. 20,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

