Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.27. 31,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,690. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.33 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.62.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

