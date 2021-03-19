Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Ultra Clean worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

UCTT opened at $52.47 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,503.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

