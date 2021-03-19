Ultra Market Cap Hits $166.90 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $166.90 million and $3.43 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,874.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.73 or 0.00915056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00368253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012458 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,328 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

