UMA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45.61 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $25.69 or 0.00043766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $45.61 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.05 or 0.00453295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00065215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00143676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.55 or 0.00661998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,778,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,302,385 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

