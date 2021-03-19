Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Unibright has a total market cap of $184.52 million and $2.89 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.00631409 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00068595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024593 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033738 BTC.

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

