UNICORN Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $74.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 86.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 87.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $56,764.11 and approximately $74.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

