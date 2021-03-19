Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Gap Down to $28.57

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.57, but opened at $27.71. Unifi shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 880 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Unifi alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $528.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.