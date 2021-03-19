Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Hits $102.48 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $102.48 million and $8.57 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for $30.17 or 0.00051307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00229861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00015986 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,045.62 or 0.03478868 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,396,666 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.