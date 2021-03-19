UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.05% of UniFirst worth $81,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 22.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 157,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,863,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered UniFirst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of UNF opened at $229.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $125.49 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.61.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.