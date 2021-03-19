UniLend Trading 2% Lower This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, UniLend has traded 2% lower against the dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $48.56 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00005607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00632350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024357 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034523 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,684,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars.

