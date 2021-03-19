Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Shares Up 21.6%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s stock price shot up 21.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

