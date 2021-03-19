Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $30.86 on Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $30.86 or 0.00052080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $16.10 billion and approximately $384.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,820,534 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

