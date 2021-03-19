United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 159.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after buying an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after buying an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after buying an additional 100,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 260,945 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.88 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,420. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

