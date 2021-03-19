United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Purchases $49,312.00 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Patrick Maroney acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00.

Shares of United Insurance stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.50. 14,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

