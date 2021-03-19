United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDIRF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $46.15 on Friday. United Internet has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

