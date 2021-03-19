United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,964 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of United Security Bancshares worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 53.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBFO opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.77. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

