United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Judy D. Olian Sells 2,103 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $169.99. 29,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,325. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.