UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Increased by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $74,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4,951.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $366.35. 83,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,741. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.