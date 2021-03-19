UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Sets New 52-Week High at $368.90

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $368.90 and last traded at $368.85, with a volume of 126689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $348.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

