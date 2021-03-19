Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

UNIT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Uniti Group by 77.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Uniti Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,237,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 388,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Uniti Group by 122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 108,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

