Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Uniti Group worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth approximately $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 389,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

UNIT opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

