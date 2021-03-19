Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $26.91

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.91, but opened at $27.96. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 1,531 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $728.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

