University of Notre Dame DU Lac Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 3.6% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $536.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.79. The firm has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.82 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.27.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

