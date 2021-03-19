University of Notre Dame DU Lac Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,432,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.1% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $11.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.52. 1,426,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,349,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.81 and its 200-day moving average is $269.59. The company has a market cap of $827.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

