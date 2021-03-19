University of Notre Dame DU Lac Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,499,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 3.6% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 44,387 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 265,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 95,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.77. The stock had a trading volume of 48,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,372. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.