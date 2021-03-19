University of Notre Dame DU Lac Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,812,000. RH comprises approximately 3.5% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned approximately 0.14% of RH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock traded up $21.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $507.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $524.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RH in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.29.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.