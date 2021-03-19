Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Univest Financial posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 529.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

UVSP opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $822.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

