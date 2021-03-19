UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0124 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and $5.01 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 132.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.65 or 0.00629170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00069190 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00034580 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UIP is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

